Newmarket Under-14s finish Channel Islands tour unbeaten

Newmarket Under-14s’ head coach Bruce Skingley hailed his team’s tour to the Channel Islands last week as a huge success.

Skingley and his players returned from their two-match trip unbeaten, with large victories against teams from Jersey and Guernsey.

After beating Jersey 72-12 in their first game, the Newmarket youth side racked up a 68-5 win over Guernsey to finish the tour with a perfect record of two wins from two games.

“It was a very good tour,” Skingley said. “We won both our games against Jersey and Guernsey, and the boys definitely upped their game.

“The boys are getting a real togetherness and they really enjoyed it.”

Skingley’s Under-14s now switch their focus to a tournament in Diss later this month, before competing in Sevens competitions in Ipswich and Cambridge.

n Newmarket RUFC scored nine tries to end a great season with a 61-12 victory against Swaffham.

Ali Walker opened the scoring with a try after just five minutes, converted by Michael Reeves, before Spencer Pettitt crossed the line 15 minutes later, with Reeves converting to make it 14-0.

On the 25-minute mark, Matt Kent, making his last appearance before moving to live in New Zealand, celebrated by scoring the third try, which was converted by Reeves.

Two minutes later Walker scored his second try of the match to give Newmarket the try bonus point.

Harvey Bell kept the scoring rate going with a try, while Reeves continued to convert to bring the score up to 35-0.

Full-back Dale Gibson put his name on the scoresheet five minutes into the second half, with Reeves converting, before Swaffham rallied and their prop scored an unconverted try to make it 42-5.

Two quick-fire tries by Pettitt, one of which was converted by Reeves, stretched Newmarket’s lead, but Swaffham responded again with their second try to reduce the arrears to 54-12.

With five minutes to go, Daniele Terenzi scored the final try, converted by Reeves, as Newmarket finished their promotion-winning season fourth in Eastern Counties Greene King League Division One.

n Ely Tigers finished fifth in London Three North East after beating Lowestoft & Yarmouth 48-17 in their final game of the season.

Matt McCarthy completed a hat-trick of tries for Ely, while Nathan Brooks (two), Alfie Ramswell and Mark Whittaker also crossed the line, and Joel Scott Paul scored a penalty.