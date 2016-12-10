Newmarket show no mercy against visitors

Newmarket Under-14s signed off from the pool stage of the Cambridgeshire Cup by recording a resounding 71-0 victory over St Ives on Sunday.

With St Ives only able to field a team of 13 players, Newmarket agreed to match up and consequently there was plenty of space left to be exploited.

Newmarket wasted little time in doing just that as Paul Carroll picked a nice line, before side-stepping through the visitors’ defence.

Try-scoring chances arrived at regular intervals, with Miles Lancaster (2), Gabe Jones (2) and Fabian Dodds all making the most of them.

Skipper Jones completed his hat-trick before the break, while he also converted all seven conversions to open up a 49-0 lead.

In the second half, Jones went on to take his personal tally for the game to 29 points.

In addition to that, Jacob Burrows, Josh Tolley and Harry Cooper also dotted down to round off the scoring.

n Newmarket’s first team return to competitive action on Saturday at Colchester III (2pm) after having last weekend without a fixture.