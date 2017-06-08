Newmarket’s sons: Frankel boys have to settle for Derby three-four

Newmarket trainers were unable to use the power of Guineas great Frankel to overcome the power of Aidan O’Brien’s Derby prospects, with his sons settling for third and fourth.

Cracksman, a son of Frankel, was hotly tipped by bookmakers but was beaten by 40/1 shot Wings of Eagles, O’Brien’s lesser tipped stablemate to Cliffs of Moher who took second.

Gosden, who is based at Clarehaven Stables, had to settle for third following his success the day before with Enable in the Oaks.

And Martyn Meade’s Eminent, also Frankel’s progeny, finished closely behind Cracksman in fourth.

It was an exciting conclusion to the Derby, as Wings of Eagles — ridden by debut Derby winning jockey Padraig Beggy — came through on a late charge to beat the favourites.

It means O’Brien has now won three of this year’s British Classics, with the St Leger at Doncaster still to take place.

Both trainers were delighted with their horses however, with Gosden feeling that Cracksman — who missed his prep run in the Dante due to fast ground — was a little immature.

“I think Frankie (Dettori) found that the horse was still a bit immature mentally about the whole thing,” he said.

“A couple of times, Frankie had to galvanise him, particularly at the top of the hill — you could see his elbows moving a little, it was even picked up by the commentator.

“Maybe he could have done with that other race beforehand — but he has run a grand race, he was just caught out for experience and wasn’t beaten far.

“There are obviously a solid, even bunch of colts and we’d be happy for a rematch — Cracksman is in the Irish Derby and it wouldn’t bother me going there at all, it is a nice galloping track and it would suit him.”

Martyn Meade said: “Eminent was just squeezed out in the closing stages, and he didn’t travel too well to start with — it took him a little time early on to get into his rhythm.

“When he came into the straight he could really use his stride.

“Jim (Crowley) immediately got off him and said the Irish Derby — he certainly stays. We are thrilled to bits with him — it is only his fourth run and we’ve lots to come.”

The Irish Derby, a Curragh Classic, takes place on July 1.