Newmarket's best prospects fade in the Darley July Cup as Harry Angel flies

It was the moment everyone had been waiting for at Newmarket's July course on Saturday, and the Darley Cup threw up more than a few surprises.

Caravaggio, trained by Aiden O'Brien, went in to the race as the overwhelming favourite but was only able to muster fourth on the day.

BIG MONEY: Plenty of punters placing their bets at Newmarket's July course

Instead, it was Harry Angel who glided to the finish first, with Newmarket's best prospects struggling as the much talked about The Tin Man came eighth and Tasleet brought up the rear.

Trainer Clive Cox has secured £222,800 with the win, while second received £91,450 - the total prize fund was £500,000.

The July Cup spearheaded a great day of racing on the Good to Firm course, which began with Charlie Appleby's Poetic Charm winning the Class 4 Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

He said: "I'm delighted to have another winner here, we like to support the July course and it's gone very well for us.

"And I'm very pleased with the way she ran that."

The second race of the day, the Fillies' Handicap Stakes (Class 2), was won by Inshiraah - trained by Newmarket's George Peckham. Favourite Gymnaste (John Gosden) came a close second but was pipped by the strong finishing Inshiraah.

The Handicap Stakes for three-year-olds also threw up an unexpected winner in Medahim. The Marlborough-trained horse finished well as Sir Michael Stoute's City of Joy failed to place.

In the race with the largest field, the Handicap Stakes for three and older horses, Thirsk's Above the Rest was a surprise winner, followed by David Elsworth's Sir Dancealot and Saeed bin Suroor's Steady Pace.

And Gustav Klimt's impressive finish in the Superlative Stakes turned out to be the Ballydoyle trainers only win of the day as O'Brien's Caravaggio faded.

But the failure of The Tin Man and Tasleet will have caused even more disappointment to James Fanshawe and William Haggas respectively as they finished eighth and tenth, of just 10 runners.

The meeting was wrapped up nicely, as favourite Quloob romped home for Owen Burrows.