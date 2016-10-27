Newmarket Rugby Club staying put

Newmarket Rugby Club’s long-term future at their Scaltback base is set to be secured early next year, writes Liam Apicella.

The current lease, which is held by the Newmarket Sports Development Association, is due to expire in September 2018.

Discussions over an extension to those terms had hit a slight snag over the allocation of car parking spaces, which if unresolved would have left the club in limbo.

However, an agreement has now been reached that will allow Newmarket to remain at the The NSDA Pavilion in Elizabeth Avenue for the next 25 years.

“It is just a case of dotting a few i’s and crossing a few t’s. We are hoping the new 25-year lease will be operational early next year,” said club secretary Robert Voss.

“People were starting to get a little bit anxious because this has gone on for a long time — ever since we knew the middle school was closing.

“But these things take time, especially when there are elections and then different councillors have different opinions.

“Everyone is on the same page now and we would like to thank Suffolk County Council for the professional manner in which they have handled the situation.”

As part of the agreement, the club are planning to redevelop the existing clubhouse.

n Newmarket RUFC is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and to mark it there is a free commemorative pull-out in the centre of today’s Journal.