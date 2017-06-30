Newmarket RUFC ready for Festival

Newmarket RUFC will be hosting its Rugby Festival on Saturday at their Elizabeth Avenue base — with the club promising a day of sport and entertainment for all of the family.

A seven-a-side tag rugby tournament — involving the Baa-Baas — will get under way at 12pm, before Newmarket Veterans take on their Cambridge counterparts in a much-anticipated encounter (4.30pm).

The day will also include live music, a children’s bouncy castle and local trade stands.

Monies raised from the event will go into the club’s new building fund.