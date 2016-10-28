Newmarket Men put Sudbury to the sword

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Newmarket I 5

Sudbury II 0

Newmarket men’s first-team made it four wins on the bounce with a convincing victory against Sudbury II on Saturday.

After creating a couple of early chances, the home side eventually took the lead when Michael Skelton fed the ball to Matthew Holden, who drove it into the ‘D’ to score the opener on his third attempt, having watched his first two shots saved.

Fifteen minutes later, Newmarket doubled their lead from a short corner situation that saw William Wilson’s first shot at goal parried straight back to him, which he flicked in.

With the half-time whistle fast approaching, Newmarket added a third goal.

This time Sudbury lost possession deep in Newmarket’s half, allowing Skelton to break forward and find Ollie Wade, whose pass released the Holden. He then fed Josh Dawson down the inside right channel, before a crossed ball was struck home by James Atkinson.

Wade slotted in after the restart to make it 4-0, with full-back Darren Jenkins finding the net five minutes from time for his first senior goal.

n Newmarket Men’s II collected a 2-2 draw from their trip to I-ES IV.

It was Newmarket that drew first blood after Mark Pears picked out Matt Lister to squeeze the ball in.

The remainder of the half was a 50/50 affair, with neither side able to add further goals to the scoreline.

The home side provided more of an attacking threat in the second half and their pressure was rewarded with an equaliser from a short corner.

A rapid counter-attack saw Ollie Trent put Newmarket back in front, only for I-ES to respond once again to seal a draw.

n Newmarket Men’s III recorded a 6-1 over Felixstowe IV in what was their first home match.

Henry Frost and Ben Atkinson helped themselves to braces, while further goals from Alex Andreou and Rory Podd completed the rout.

n Newmarket’s Junior sides played their first matches of the season a Thetford last weekend.

Almost 40 children represented the club from Under-10 to the Under-13 age groups, with the teams winning the majority of their matches.

The half-term holiday means that no matches are scheduled this weekend, while there is a training session on the astroturf at Newmarket Leisure Centre on Sunday, November 6 (10.30am), which new players are welcome to attend.