Newmarket Men battle back twice to win

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Ipswich & East Suffolk III 2

Newmarket I 5

After last week’s derby defeat, Newmarket Men’s first team bounced back on Saturday by ending Ipswich & East Suffolk III’s unbeaten home record.

The visitors started badly, though, with a mistake from Jordan Newnes allowing the home team to break the deadlock in the 10th minute.

IES went close to doubling their advantage soon after, with Newmarket’s Darren Jenkins clearing off the line.

There was some respite when Ollie Wade equalised, but almost immediately IES regained the lead from a short corner situation.

But Newmarket rallied and they were level by the break thanks to Mark Pears and Matthew Holden, the latter scoring his second goal of the season.

Mike Skelton made it 4-2 in the second half after he had exchanged passes with Jonny Bunker, before the outcome was secured with a Will Wilson goal from a short corner.

n In Division 4NE, Newmarket Men’s II recovered from 3-0 to record a 4-3 at the expense of Ipswich Cranes.

The hosts found themselves 2-0 down within the opening 10 minutes, with Cranes adding a third goal shortly after.

However, the response from Newmarket was positive and they managed to cut the lead to just one goal before the break.

James Atkinson got his name on the scoresheet first, with Simon Harrington also weighing in.

Cranes applied some serious pressure at the start of the second half, but once they weathered that, Newmarket were able to equalise through Harrington’s second goal.

The momentum was now with Newmarket and they made it count in the closing stages when Ollie Trent swept in.

n Jordan Walker was the hero as his second-half goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newmarket Men’s III away at UEA IV in a Division 7NE encounter.

n There were no goals in the East Women’s League Division 2NW fixture between Cambridge Nomads I and Newmarket Ladies’ I.

n Newmarket Ladies’ II suffered a 7-1 thrashing at home in Division 3NW to Cambridge South.

n Despite the testing weather conditions, Newmarket Ladies’ III beat Cambridge South III 5-2 at home in Division 4NW(S).

The visitors in Cambridge went in front, only for Newmarket to draw level as Mel Podd fired in.

Ellie Carr went on to put Newmarket in front, but the pendulum swung back Cambridge’s way before the interval with an equalising goal.

Yet, after the restart the combination of Jess Farrow and Olivia Haste saw Newmarket win by a three-goal margin.

n Newmarket Juniors played their second matches of the season against Cambridge Nomads.

A total of 25 children represented Newmarket at under-13 level, helping the club pick up some victories along the way.

Anybody interested in joining the junior teams can attend training on Sunday mornings from 10am at the town’s leisure centre.