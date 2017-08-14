Newmarket members through to National Champs

Have your say

A host of Newmarket Avenue Bowls Club members have qualified for the National Championships at Royal Leamington Spa.

Mary Allen, Margaret Southgate, Janet Howe and Jean Stephens all booked their places in the fours, while Denis Lewis is through in the mens’s singles.

Chris Chapman (sub: Robin Waterhouse) and Richard Catton have progressed in the pairs, followed by Chapman (sub: Mick Jones) Stuart Gaught and Richard Catton in the triples.

n In the CG Gilbert Cup, Avenue men are through to the final after wins against St Neots, Sawston and Ely Beet.