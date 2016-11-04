Newmarket Ladies return to winning ways

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 2NW

Newmarket 2

Wisbech II 1

Newmarket’s first team bounced back from the previous weekend’s defeat by edging Wisbech II.

Injuries and holidays meant it was a depleted Newmarket side that took to the pitch, yet they still managed to claim the points that moved them up to sixth in the table.

Wisbech started the brighter of the two sides as they forced Newmarket to make several defensive clearances.

However, the hosts grew into the contest and took a one-goal lead into the break thanks to debutante Hannah Kelly.

Wisbech equalised five minutes into the second half, but Newmarket struck again to win the game courtesy of Grace Evans.

n Newmarket Ladies II spurned a two-goal lead as they lost 4-2 to Pelicans.

The home side’s goals came courtesy of Callie Cannon’s powerful effort, while Emma Lankfer also scored.

Pelicans pulled one back just before the break and they came out for the second half looking like a different side.

They scored three more goals, condemning Newmarket to a seventh straight loss.

n Newmarket Ladies III recorded a 1-0 victory over St Neots.

After a period of sustained pressure, the home team scored the only goal of the game in the first half when Sam Brooke slotted through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Both sides had chances after the break, but the scoreline remained the same to ensure Newmarket registered their first win of the season.

n After last weekend’s 9-1 hammering at the hands of Cambridge Nomads II, Newmarket IV were beaten 5-0 by Cambridge City V.

It means that the fourth team are now winless in their previous four outings.

n Newmarket Hockey Club is welcoming new players.

The Ladies’ section train at the town’s Leisure Centre from 7.30pm on Tuesdays, while the Men start at 7pm on Wednesdays.

The Juniors, meanwhile, train on Sundays (10.30am).