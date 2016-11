Newmarket Joggers will be hosting a beginners group in January 2017.

It will be the fourth year running that the group has launched the course, which runs for 10 weeks, starting on January 17, at Newmarket Leisure Centre (6.15pm).

Those interested in claiming one of the 40 available places can do so by contacting one of the course leaders — Greg Davis — on greg@newmarketjoggers.co.uk

The cost is £40, payable by January 9, which also entitles you to a one-year club membership.