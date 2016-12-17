Newmarket Joggers dish out yearly awards

There was double reason for Hannah Pollard to celebrate at the weekend.

After finishing first in her age category (35-40) at the Brave Haven Pudding Run in a time of 44 minutes and 29 seconds, she won the Newmarket Joggers’ New Member of the Year award at the club’s annual presentation evening.

Pollard scooped the female award, while the male equivalent was handed to Mark Heyward.

A stellar year for Denys Olefir was recognised in the form of the Champion Performer award, with Ursula Ransom and Chris Aylmer picking up the Grand Prix gongs.

The other male and female winners were: Grainne Brennan and Paul Dockerill (Improver of the Year), Ruth Eberhardt and Clive Purbrook (Veteran of the Year), Jane Smith and Jim Withers (Team Member of the Year), Greg Davis (Club Member of the Year), Vicky Russell- Hopkinson and Chris Aylmer (5K Handicap Winter 2015/16) and Alan Shand (Geoff Sales Ultra).

n Meanwhile, Newmarket Joggers have released another reminder regarding their Beginner’s Group, which gets under way next month.

The 10-week course, which will be spearheaded by experienced club members Greg Davis, Alex Cairns and Stuart Janes, will start on Monday, January 16 at Newmarket Leisure Centre (6.15pm).

The course is aimed at helping new runners to take up the sport and encourage those who no longer run to get back up and running again.

There will be male and female Leaders in Running Fitness, who are all United Kingdom Athletics-trained.

The cost for the entire course is £40, payable by January 9.

All those attending will need to wear a high viz bib.