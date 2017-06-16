Newmarket Hockey Club starts Summer League

Newmarket Hockey Club’s Mixed Summer League is under way, with new players welcome to join in the action.

The matches are played on Wednesday evenings at Newmarket Leisure Centre on Exning Road.

Junior games start at 6pm and last for an hour, before the senior matches take place between 7pm and 9pm.

The league runs through until July 12.

In addition, the club, which currently has four female and three male teams for the outdoor season, is seeking new members.

Those that are interested in joining the club should contact mel.nhchockey@gmail.com for more information or visit www.newmarkethockeyclub.com