Newmarket hit the goal trail to clinch a welcome victory

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE NORTH WEST

Newmarket Ladies II 12

Wisbech III 0

Newmarket secured their second win of a difficult season with an emphatic 12-0 victory over fellow strugglers Wisbech III.

After dominating the early exchanges, Newmarket broke the deadlock after 10 minutes as Hannah Fox swept home.

The momentum continued with three further goals in the first half, courtesy of Bea Jones, Katie Russell and a second for Fox.

The dominance continued after the interval, with Emma Lankfer getting in the act with a quickfire double.

She scored her first from inside the D before following up with another strike from outside.

The home side were then gifted another opportunity to extend their advantage from a penalty stroke. Angel Fayers stepped up and planted the ball home.

Not to be outdone, Fox completed her hat-trick, touching in Fayers’ driven shot across goal, before the scorer added another two goals shortly after to take her tally to five.

Fox then turned provider, teeing up newcomer Charlie Wombell for her first Newmarket senior goal, before she assisted Russell for her second of the match to complete the rout.

Newmarket will be aiming to follow up their victory when they host St Ives on Saturday.

n Newmarket Ladies III endured a difficult day as they went down to a convincing 9-1 defeat to high-flying Bury St Edmunds III in Division Four North West South.

Laura Smith grabbed what proved to be Newmarket’s consolation goal in the first-half, while their task was made harder on the day with a facial injury to Sarah Gainford.

Saturday sees an all club affair as the thirds take on Newmarket Ladies IV.

n There was better joy for Newmarket Men’s I as they romped to a 6-1 victory over Harleston Magpies III in East Men’s League Division Three North East.

Newmarket started brightly and opened the scoring following a flowing move involving Dawson and Leggett, which resulted in Bell smashing the ball home.

The hosts’ second goal gal came after 10 minutes courtesy of Jenkins before Magpies reduced the deficit shortly after.

However, Newmarket quickly regained control and added a further two goals in the first half courtesy of a penalty flick from Wilson and Holden who reacted quickest to a saved attempt to rifle the ball in.

The home side started the second half as they finished the first, on the front foot.

And it was not long until they added a fifth as Bell finished off a flowing move, before Pears rounded off proceedings with a drilled effort.

Saturday sees Newmarket at home again as they host Norwich Dragons II.

nNewmarket Men’s II came out on the wrong end of a 10-goal thriller in Division Four North East, as they went down to a 6-4 defeat away at Lowestoft Railway II.

On a disappointing day, Newmarket’s goals came courtesy of Atkinson, Baker, Harrington and Lister.

The side will be hoping to bounce back when they travel to Norwich Dragons III on Saturday.