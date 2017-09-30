Newmarket duo looking for Group 1 wins in France

Newmarket will be cheering on two of its horses as they bid for Group 1 glory in Chantilly, France, on Sunday, writes Liam Apicella.

In Enable, John Gosden has the odds-on favourite to secure himself a second Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title after Golden Horn’s victory in 2015 (3.05pm).

The three-year-old, who is set to be supplemented to the tune of €120,000, has been in fine form throughout 2017, racking up five straight wins.

Those victories — all under Frankie Dettori — included four Oaks, as well as July’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

For Dettori — Golden Horn’s partner two years ago — he is bidding to become the race’s most successful ever jockey, having been aboard the winner on four previous occasions.

That race will be followed by the Qatar Prix de l’Abbaye (4.35pm), in which Sir Mark Prescott’s Marsha will aim to defend the crown she won 12 months ago.

The Elite Racing Club-owned filly was a 16/1 shot last year, given that she was taking on horses that had previously beaten her in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and the Prix Petite Couvert on Arc Trials days.

Nevertheless, she flew down the middle of the track to get the better of Washington DC and pre-race favourite Mecca’s Angle in a thrilling finish.

Marsha heads into the race having won the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes by a nose from Lady Aurelia in August.