Newmarket duo Enable and Ulysses win awards

Three-year-old filly Enable was named the Cartier Horse of the Year at the prestigious 27th annual Cartier Racing Awards.

From the first crop of Nathaniel, Enable recorded five consecutive Group 1 victories in 2017.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah, trained by John Gosden in Newmarket and ridden by Frankie Dettori, Enable was very impressive against her own sex in two Classics, the Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs and the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh, winning by five lengths each time, before easily defeating all-aged, all-sex opposition in Ascot’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Meanwhile, Sir Michael Stoute’s Ulysses was named the Cartier Older Horse for 2017 after registering wins in the Coral-Eclipse and the Juddmonte International.