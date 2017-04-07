Newmarket claim a victory in final home game of the season

EASTERN COUNTIES GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Newmarket 23

Colchester III 12

Fourth-placed Newmarket’s last home game of the season ended in another win, this time over Colchester III. But while it was a satisfying result, it was less so to watch.

The game did not have the flow the home crowd are used to seeing, due in part to the team not anticipating the referee’s decisions.

After 15 minutes the hosts started to exert pressure, and this was rewarded by a penalty which Tom Clifton kicked to take Newmarket into the lead.

On the stroke of half-time Matt Kent, Newmarket’s captain, broke through to score the first try of the match.

Colchester scored and converted a try eight minutes into the second half to take the points to 8-7.

But a lovely passage of play between Max Bell and Kent resulted in a try being scored by the former.

Next to score for Newmarket was Spencer Pettit, who made a magnificent run to ground the ball over the Colchester line, 18-7.

By now the hosts were in the ascendency, chasing the bonus point for the fourth try.

With nine tries apiece for Sam Hillary and Bell Junior, Hillary was determined to score again.

On the 70th minute of the match he regained the position of top try scorer for the season.

Following a spate of yellow cards, Colchester took advantage of its extra man and scored a try on the 80th minute.

Unfortunately, a Colchester man took a knock and so the referee ended the match before the try could be converted, leaving the final score at 23-12 to Newmarket.

Newmarket head coach Dave Sayer reflected: “The end result was pleasing, getting a bonus-point win. We as a team said we are going to get 20 points from the last four games and now we have 15 with one to go.”

That game comes on a trip to basement side Swaffham on Saturday, with Newmarket still able to finish second, if results go their way.

n Newmarket Under-14s will take on teams from Jersey and Guernsey across games today and on Saturday during their Channel Islands tour under head coach Bruce Skingley. He thanked the three sponsors who helped fund the tour.