Newmarket anglers Rimmer and Arnold pick up wins

Newmarket Angling Club member Gary Rimmer’s return of 56lb 8oz saw him triumph at the recent match on Emily’s Lake.

John Millard (46lb 14oz) was second and Chris Clarke (41lb 12oz) clinched third.

In contrast, Sunday’s meeting at the Newmarket Open Grasshopper Lake was a poor day of sport.

Geoff Arnold was the winner with three small carp and a tench totalling 11lb 6oz.

Mark Cross (10lb 2oz) was second and Dave Rees (10lb) came third.

n Meanwhile, Newmarket have drawn Royal Exchange Angling Club in the Angling Times Bait-tech Super Cup.