Newmarket and Ely contingent unable to inspire county to win

Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire Ladies may have lost all five of their County Match Week fixtures in Hunstanton, but players from Newmarket Links and Ely City still made an impression.

The tournament — held over five days on the Norfolk coast — saw Ely’s Ella Mason win two and halve another two of her eight matches on what was her county debut, while her club-mate Laura Todd was presented with her county colours.

The opening match pitted Cambs & Hunts against Bedfordshire, who raced into a 3-0 lead after the foursomes.

In the afternoon singles, Todd and Mason both halved their games — the latter versus the experienced Sally Shayler, though the overall match score was 7-2 in Bedfordshire’s favour.

That was followed by a 5.5-3.5 loss to Hertfordshire, which saw singles victories for the Links duo of captain Marcella Tuttle and Jackie Ewing and Mason.

Ewing was again victorious on day three with a 6 & 5 singles win in the Essex clash, but she was the only Cambs & Hunts player to get a point on the board in an 8-1 defeat.

On the fourth day, Mason paired up for Gogs’ Tabitha Brain to draw the morning foursomes against Suffolk, only to then lose each of their remaining outings.

Cambs & Hunts got off to a flying start on the final day against Norfolk, with Brain and Mason winning 2 up, Tuttle and Sarah Greenall winning 2 & 1 and Laura Tuttle and Todd finishing 1 up, to take a 3-0 lead.

However, Norfolk rallied in the singles and eventually ran out 5.5-3.5 winners.

Suffolk went on to be crowned champions of the competition, sending them through to September’s National final.