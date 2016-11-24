New signing for Suffolk Saxons

Ahead of their AJ Bell National Badminton League encounter at Loughborough Lightning on Monday, Suffolk Saxons have announced the signing of Fee Teng Liew.

The 17-year-old, who started playing badminton aged seven, has won medals at European Championship and English National Championship level.

“Fee Teng is very talented. She’s small but explosive and what she lacks in height she makes up in speed and determination,” said Saxons head coach Anthony Clark.

“She’s a very good defensive player, aggressive and certainly one to watch out for.” Meanwhile, Saxons have agreed a partnership with Suffolk Sport to help raise the profile of the sport in the county.

“Our aim is to use this momentum to inspire people to get involved in the sport, be that recreationally or competitively,” said Ben Jackson of Suffolk Sport.