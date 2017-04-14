New Astley duo shine at home event

Max Fussey and Jesse Goody were two of the leading lights for the home club at Sunday’s New Astley Boxing Club show.

Fussey was a unanimous points victor over Boston BC’s Chris Parker, while Goody was too strong for his opponent Muhammed Khan of Peterborough Police, who was stopped in the second round at The Racing Centre.

NARROW DEFEAT: Dean Allum (red) lost on a points decision

And as far as head coach Mark O’Reilly was concerned, he could not split his two fighters.

“They both gave such great displays, it is impossible to say one was better than the other,” he said.

“Max is a very skilful boxer and he saw off his opponent on pure ability.

“It may have gone down to points, but he was a clear winner.

GREAT START: Harvey Gillham (red) made an impression his debut in a skills bout

“Jesse might not be the same technically, but he has a massive engine and does not stop.

“He was up against a very good fighter but he was just far too powerful.”

Of O’Reilly’s other notable stable members, Jessie Hales returned from injury to win, but there was defeats of Dean Allum and Felix Ryan.

Prior to those contests, the night got under way with four skills bouts involving New Astley’s Raven Dodsworth, Harvey Gilham, Megan Allen and Nathan Atkinson.

GUIDANCE: Max Fussey receives instruction from head coach Mark O'Reilly

O’Reilly was impressed with each of his youngsters, with Gilham singled out for special praise.

“All of them showed a lot of promise, which is excellent,” he added.

“They all do their stuff in the gym but you never are quite sure if they will buckle under the lights when the bell goes.

“Harvey has not been with us long, but his skills levels are excellent.

“He is already a fantastic little fighter that is going to get better.”