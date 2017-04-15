NCTC’s Peck features at a trio of events in quick succession

Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club’s Steve Peck was in prolific form over the last week as he competed in three different events over a five-day period.

At the club’s time trial evening on April 5, the 28 riders were greeted by a rare tailwind, which aided two of them to break the 12-minute barrier on the five-mile Fordham to Isleham circuit.

One of those was Derby exile James Tucker, whose 25.4mph ride saw him clock a time of 11 minutes and 48 seconds.

That time was a full eight seconds faster than Gary Hounsome, who nonetheless still managed to complete the course in under 12 minutes.

The club’s fastest performer, meanwhile, was fourth-placed Peck in 12.21.

Michael Ritchie (12.07) was third, while Andy Sewell (12.24) finished just behind Peck.

The fastest female rider was Charlotte Smith courtesy of her 13.31 ride, with NCTC’s Gemma Irvine just 11 seconds in arrears.

A little further back, Alison Holmes and Linda Hones had a well-fought battle for third and fourth position, recording times of 15.06 and 15.10 respectively.

n After impressing in the club’s evening time trial, Peck moved on to tackle King’s Lynn Cycling Club’s 25-mile Fincham Course on Saturday.

Despite a crosswind coming from both directions, Peck managed a 24mph ride in a time of one hour, two minutes and 28 seconds — a time that saw him finish halfway up the field.

n To complete a busy period for Peck, on Sunday he was a member of the NCTC squad that competed with Team Cambridge and the Cambridge Triathlon Club in the first of a series of inter-club events.

On the blustery 10-mile course from Bottisham to Newmarket, Team Cambridge’s Ralph Hancock (24 minutes and 58 seconds) was the overall winner, but Peck was in close proximity, finishing second with his time of 25.21.

Eighteen-year-old Jordan Black, who had been feeling unwell prior to race, still managed to finish third in 25.37.

The other NCTC riders to compete were: James Wood (26.40), Gemma Irvine (27.22), Mark Gibbs (27.29), Alex Leeson (28.57), Mike Haslom (30.11), Linda Hones (30.13) and Ian Hawkins (32.10).

The club’s next evening event will be held at Ashley on Wednesday, April 19.