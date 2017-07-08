NCTC’s Jack makes triathlon debut

On what was his first ever competitive outing, Jack Gash was Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club’s sole representative at the Culford Junior Tri on Sunday.

As he turns 11 in November, 10-year-old Gash was placed in the Tristar 2 section for competitors aged between 11 and 12.

Nevertheless, the Ditton Lodge Primary School pupil gave a good account of himself in the 200m swim, the 3.4km cycle ride and 1,800m run, finishing 50th out of 60.

Gash clocked an overall time of 35 minutes, with a fast-paced 10-minute run being the highlight of his performance. The swim took the youngster seven minutes, while he spent a further 14 minutes on the bike.