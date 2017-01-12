Murphy defying her own expectations with seven wins already on the board

Amy Murphy has conceded she ‘could not have hoped for a better start’ to her career within the horse racing training ranks.

It was in September that Murphy, after spells working alongside household names Tom Dascombe, Gai Waterhouse and most recently acting as assistant to Luca Cumani, announced her intention to go solo.

The Hamilton Road-based trainer got off the mark in November when Mercian Prince triumphed at Fakenham, and it has been onwards and upwards from there.

On December 29 at Doncaster, Kalane gained a first black-type win for Murphy over fences in the Listed Mares’ Chase, while six-year-old Mercian Prince once again showed top form on Saturday to clinch the 32Red Handicap Chase at Sandown Park.

That triumph was a seventh for Murphy from only 26 runs over jumps and flat combined — statistics that have pleasantly surprised the daughter of leading breeder Paul Murphy.

“This is what I have wanted to do ever since leaving college and I could not have hoped for a better start to it all,” said one of the country’s youngest trainers.

“I am bit shocked about it, but in a good way. Everything has been positive so far.

“I cannot take all of the credit. I have a fantastic team with me and I could not have done this without them.

“Long may it continue — everyone is enjoying the experience.”

After a busy period, Murphy now intends to withdraw many of her flag-bearing horses from competitive action for the next few weeks.

However, she still harbours genuine hope of seeing an eighth winner romp home very soon, with Shan Dun na nGall due to race under the lights at Chelmsford this evening (7.30pm).

Under the guidance of Brazilian jockey Lemos De Souza, the six-year-old won back-to-back races in early December at Chelmsford and Newcastle, but he could not make it a hat-trick when running over 13 furlongs at Wolverhampton on December 27.

Nevertheless, returning to two-mile action in Essex tonight, Murphy is expecting the Irish horse to be much more at home.

“He did ever so well at Chelmsford and Newcastle, but the run at Wolverhampton was not suited and he stormed through to finish fourth in the end,” she added.

“It will be more back to what he knows at Chelmsford, and that will suit him.

“He has won there before, so hopefully it will be another victory for the yard to celebrate.”