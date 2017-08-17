More bad luck for Fen Tigers in Birmingham

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Birmingham 51

Mildenhall Fen Tigers 39

Following Saturday evening’s last-heat heartache, Mildenhall Fen Tigers suffered more of the same in a spirited yet losing performance against Birmingham on Wednesday night.

A devastating engine blow for experienced captain Jon Armstrong followed by further problems with his second bike effectively put him out of the meeting, while Danny Halsey also suffered as he shed a chain before the start of heat nine.

The Fen Tigers struggled for heat winners with only the impressive Connor Mountain, on his return to the track where he suffered serious back injuries last year, recording three wins.

However, they kept packing in behind the impressive heat leader trio of Birmingham and with a little more luck machinery wise could well have taken an important away point.

“It was a spirited effort from the lads tonight,” said acting team manager Phil Kirk.