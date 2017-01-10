Mildenhall Fen Tigers announce opening 2017 fixtures

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers will kick off their new season on Sunday, April 9 with the second running of the popular ‘Fen Fours’ (3pm).

Last season’s curtain-raiser to the speedway season at West Row was won by the ‘Mighty Manchetts’ led by Jon Armstrong and Josh Bates.

REIGNING CHAMPS: Mildenhall Fen Tigers Fen Fours 2016 winners Mighty Manchetts ANL-160404-003053009

Promoter Kevin Jolly is already working on compiling a field that will include the current Fen Tigers along with riders who have represented the club in the past and plenty of local interest.

The following weekend sees a busy Easter schedule as the Fen Tigers compete in the ‘Easter Chase’ in what is sure to be a challenging two-legged confrontation with the Kent ‘SLYDE’ Kings.

The first leg will be on Good Friday (April 14) at Central Park, Sittingbourne (6.30pm) with the second leg taking place at West Row on Easter Sunday (April 16) (3pm).

New Mildenhall signings Sam Woods and Danno Verge are both ex-Kings and will be looking to impress, while Kent include ex-Fen Tiger Nathan Stoneman in their septet.

“I am very happy with our start to the season,” said Jolly, “it gives our riders three meetings to get tuned into the season before the serious business starts.

“That said we will be all out to win the Easter Chase and get one over our rivals from Kent; I am not entertaining the possibility of a home defeat this season and want us to get off to the best possible start.”

He added: “The Fen Fours was a wonderful way to start last season and I am sure it will be again this time.

“We will try for the best field possible and I have plenty of names already noted down, and over the coming weeks we will start to announce some of the riders as they are confirmed.”

Meanwhile, the ‘KJM/Manchetts’ Fen Tigers will be holding the annual ‘Meet the Riders’ evening at the stadium on Saturday, February 18 at 7pm.

Opening 2017 Fixtures

Sunday, April 9: The Fen Fours (3pm)

Friday, April 14: Kent ‘SLYDE’ Kings v Mildenhall ‘KJM/Manchetts’ Fen Tigers – Easter Chase 1st leg (6.30pm)

Sunday, April 16: Mildenhall ‘KJM/Manchetts’ Fen Tigers v Kent ‘SLYDE’ Kings – Easter Chase 2nd leg (3pm)