Men stay top despite playing out draw

Newmarket Men’s first team saw their maiden competitive outing of 2017 end in a 1-1 home draw with Bury St Edmunds II.

James Atkinson’s goal secured a share of the spoils for Newmarket, who sit top of the East Men’s League Division 3NE, level on points with Harleston Magpies III.

n Newmarket Men’s III ran out 6-2 winners in their Division 7NE encounter against Ipswich Cranes.

Jordan Walker was the star player for the victorious side as he scored four of their goals, with the other two coming courtesy of John Benedikz.

The result has lifted the third team to the top of the table, one point clear of Bury St Edmunds VI in second.

n In the East Women’s League Division 2NW, Newmarket I recorded a 4-3 victory over their Royston counterparts.

Early goals from Jess Logan and Claire McDonnell put Newmarket in the ascendancy, but Royston drew level in the second half.

The visitors also cancelled out Grace Evans’ third goal for Newmarket, before Di Thomas fired in a late winner for the hosts.

n In Division 4NW(S), Newmarket Ladies III posted a 2-1 triumph at the expense of Cambridge City V.

There was some uncertainty as to who scored Newmarket’s first goal, but there was no confusion over the identity of the second goalscorer when Laura Excell slotted in.