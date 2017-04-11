Meade split over Eminent’s Craven outing

Newmarket trainer Martyn Meade has conceded he is undecided whether to run Eminent in next week’s Craven or Feilden Stakes as preparation for the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The Frankel colt — described by Meade as potentially being his Sefton Lodge yard’s best horse — won on his only appearance as a two-year-old over a mile at Newmarket last September.

However, that victory has left the Bury Road-based handler unsure as to which of the two bet365 Craven Meeting races best suits Eminent.

“From our point of view, at this stage he could be anything,” said Meade, who was speaking at media event at his yard.

“Everything he is doing at home is fine. This is potentially our best horse in the yard.

“He will have one major bit of work, then a pipe-opener before Newmarket.

“To win first time out over a mile is a bit annoying in a way, as it would have been better winning over seven then we could have gone straight into the Craven for that.

“Now we have to consider whether we go for the Craven or the Feilden (over nine furlongs).

“He will be entered in both and we will decide from there. My own little feeling is that he is a horse that will get further than a mile.”

Regardless of the race, Meade added that Jim Crowley is likely to ride the Sir Peter Vela-owned horse, having piloted him to victory on debut.