Meade captures first Group 1 prize

Newmarket trainer Martyn Meade achieved his season’s objective this afternoon as Aclaim provided him with the first Group 1 victory of his career at Chantilly.

The four-year-old entered the Qatar Prix de la Foret in positive mood following a victory in the Group Two Park Stakes at Doncaster a fortnight ago.

And he continued that form in France, coming on strong in the closing stages to finish ahead of So Beloved and Karar.

Speaking yesterday at the final day of the Cambridgeshire Meeting on the Rowley Mile, Meade said: “Winning a Group 1 is what we set out to do at the start of the season.

“We have won our Group 2s, our Group 3s and our Listed races, but we have not managed a Group 1 yet.

“Hopefully tomorrow it will happen — fingers crossed.”

Aclaim’s triumph rounded off a positive weekend for Meade, who saw 50-1 shot Dolpin Vista win Saturday’s Betfred Cambridgeshire Handicap Stakes.