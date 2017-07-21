McCormack stays fourth

Justin McCormack managed to retain his grip on fourth spot after the latest round of British Motorcycling Racing Club’s Rookie 1000 action at Brands Hatch GP at the weekend.

The Newmarket rider got off to a negative start as gearing issues saw him start the first race in ninth position.

McCormack twice got himself into seventh place, but he was beaten in a late drag race and had to settle for eighth.

He finished one place higher in Saturday’s second race, although McCormack had at one stage been fourth.

Improvement followed during Sunday’s two races, the first of which saw McCormack capitalise on James Lyon crashing out to end up fifth.

And he saved the best until last, setting a new personal best lap time of one minute and 37.5 seconds on his way to finishing fourth in race two.

The performance was enough to keep McCormack fourth in the standings — a position he shares with Kristian Whybrow, who has also collected 199 points.

McCormack is due to return to action on August 4-5, when the championship heads to Oulton Park.

n Any businesses interested in sponsoring McCormack can find out more by calling Justin on 07850 003005 or emailing justinmccormack159@hotmail,com.