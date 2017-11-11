Masters produce top form

Newmarket & District Swim Club Masters achieved their best ever results at the 2017 National Masters Championships in Sheffield over the weekend of October 28 and 29.

Competing as part of Team Anglia, they came away with 14 medals and six individual personal bests.

Ashley Buck was most successful, picking one gold medal, one silver and three bronzes.

Meanwhile, Alice Theobald came away with one gold and two bronzes, with Lisa Withers, Livvii Buck, Janet Williams, Jane Smith and Pete Winter also securing bronzes.

n At their own Novice Gala on Saturday, Newmarket Swimming Club finished fifth from the six-team competition.

The home club had a total of 16 swimmers competing in the individual and relay races, and collectively they managed to set a total of 20 new personal best times.

First Strokes, Sudbury, Mildenhall, West Suffolk and Ely were also involved.