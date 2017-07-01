Marshall books his place at the National Prep Schools Finals

Harry Marshall was King’s Ely School’s star performer at the Regional Prep School Athletics Championships in Bedford.

Competing in the 200m, the 13-year-old booked his place in the final with a heat-winning time of 26.1 seconds.

That was the third fastest time of the day and Marshall went on to back up that performance in the final, finishing second to secure himself a spot at the National Prep Schools Athletics Finals at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 4.

Connor Marshall, 12, and Olivia Haynes, 13, just missed out on qualifying places in the hurdles, with the latter then going on to match her personal best of 1.30m in the high jump.

Thirteen-year-old James Schoenberg performed well in the 300m and triple jump and Sadie Hammond — also 13 — once again showed quality in the javelin with a throw of 21.89m.

Bertie Whymark, 12, also threw a very respectable 20.03 in the discus, and twins Xenia and Alexandra Marshall, 12, both ran well in the 1,500m and 800m respectively.

“The attitude of our students was fantastic throughout the day and they all performed superbly in a very competitive athletics meeting,” said King’s Ely’s head of athletics Jim Thompson.

“Many congratulations to Harry on his qualification — a fantastic achievement.”

Meanwhile, seven King’s Ely pupils were selected to represent Cambridgeshire in the Anglian Schools Athletics Championships, including Oliver Hutchinson.

The 17-year-old finished second in the Senior Boys’ 400m, while 14-year-old Ben Marshall equalled his personal best in the high jump, leaping 1.55m.

Marshall also placed fifth in the 80m hurdles with a personal-best 13-second performance.

Also gaining personal bests on the day was Macy Gow, 15, who ran 13.5 seconds in the 100m and Aaron Pugh, 15, who threw over 28m in the discus.

Fourteen-year-old Harriet Cheseldene-Culley and Arthur Plews, 15, were also not far off their best distances in the long jump.