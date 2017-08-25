Marsha ready to take on the favourites

Marsha is expected to line up in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival on Friday (3.35pm).
The Group 1 race is viewed by many to be a straight shoot-out between Lady Aurelia — ridden by Frankie Dettori — and the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash.
However, last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye heroine Marsha is also due to be in contention as trainer Sir Mark Prescott seeks a second victory in the five-furlong sprint.
Prescott’s previous triumph came 21 years ago courtesy of Cheveley Park Stud-owned Pivotal.
After winning the Longholes Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in May, Marsha has a second and two third-placed finishes to her name, the most recent of which came in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at The Curragh.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newmarket Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.