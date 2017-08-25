Marsha ready to take on the favourites

Marsha is expected to line up in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival on Friday (3.35pm).

The Group 1 race is viewed by many to be a straight shoot-out between Lady Aurelia — ridden by Frankie Dettori — and the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash.

However, last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye heroine Marsha is also due to be in contention as trainer Sir Mark Prescott seeks a second victory in the five-furlong sprint.

Prescott’s previous triumph came 21 years ago courtesy of Cheveley Park Stud-owned Pivotal.

After winning the Longholes Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in May, Marsha has a second and two third-placed finishes to her name, the most recent of which came in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes at The Curragh.