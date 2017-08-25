Marsha pips Lady Aurelia in Nunthorpe Stakes

Marsha continued the trend of Newmarket horses winning the Group 1 races at this year’s Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival by clinching a dramatic Nunthorpe Stakes this afternoon.

The build-up to the five-furlong sprint had largely been dominated by the battle between Wesley Ward’s Lady Aurelia and the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash.

The latter was never in contention, but Lady Aurelia — with Frankie Dettori in the saddle — was out in front early and looked set to live up to her favourite billing.

But Sir Mark Prescott’s Marsha came on strong in the closing stages and forced a photo finish.

So convinced was Dettori that his mount had secured a sixth career victory, he celebrated before official confirmation of the result had been given.

And the Italian’s confidence proved to be misplaced, with the photo showing that the combination of Luke Morris and Marsha had edged it by a nose.

The victory for Prescott secured a third major triumph of the week for HQ trainers after Sir Michael Stoute’s Ulysses won the Juddmonte International Stakes and John Gosden’s Enable romped home in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.