Manchett has to find his sea legs in round the world race

Burwell-based Manchetts’ group director, Glenn Manchett, is currently a crew member on the Sanya Serenity Coast yacht, which is a part of the 2017/2018 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Manchett is one of 20 members on board for the next 11 months, with the team racing against 11 other yachts.

It is endurance at its highest level and Manchett has been stationed as the yacht engineer.

All crew members are expected to work sailing shifts of four hours on and four hours off, when the crew will have to try to get some sleep.

Manchett was pushed to his physical limits in the Level 1 selection process to gain a place in the showpiece race.

He completed four levels of compulsory training, including how to go about living at a 35-degree angle for prolonged periods while racing and learning to race with broken sleep as he sails through the night.

He will face furious storms in the South Atlantic, intense tropical cyclones in the North Pacific and roaring forties of the Southern Ocean.