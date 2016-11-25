Magpies prove too strong for Newmarket’s second team

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 4NE

Newmarket II 1

Harleston Magpies IV 3

Newmarket Men’s second team were unable to build upon the previous week’s triumph over Ipswich Cranes as they lost at home to Harleston Magpies IV.

The visitors started much the brighter of the two teams and they made it count early on with the game’s opening goal from one of many short corners.

Magpies made it 2-0 soon after, before Newmarket’s Simon Harrington had a goal chalked up for an offence earlier in the move.

The home team fell further behind before the half-time whistle as Magpies took a firm control on proceedings.

Newmarket were much more effective in the second half and they pulled a goal back through Harrington following an impressive short corner routine.

No further goals were scored, though, meaning that Newmarket travel to Lowestoft Railway II on Saturday (2.30pm) on the back of a defeat.

n In Division 7NE, Newmarket III ran out 5-3 winners at home over Norwich Dragons VI.

Jonny Bunker and Peter Booth both notched braces, while Jordan Walker was also on target for the second week running.

The thirds travel to Watton II on Saturday (1pm).

n After 51 weeks without a victory, Newmarket Ladies’ II finally ended the drought with a 3-1 win over Cambridge City IV in the East Women’s League Division 3NW.

Hayley Stoneman put Newmarket in front heading into the break, but hosting City responded after the restart from a short corner.

However, Newmarket were not to be denied as Katie Russell and an own goal in the closing stages handed them the victory,

On Saturday they will host Wisbech Town III (1pm).