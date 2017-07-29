Madgwick finishes third in front of home crowd

Have your say

On his home track, West Row’s Gary Madgwick finished third in the final of the Brisca F2 Stock Cars event at Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday, writes Dean Cox.

The first of two finals had been due to take place on Saturday evening, but an injury suffered by Glen Scott pushed the race back to the next day.

Lee Saunders came out on top, with Nick Sandom finishing as runner-up.

Home favourite Madgwick, meanwhile, held off some spirited challenges to claim third spot.

In the second final, Madgwick was unable to claim a top-three place.

Elsewhere on the European Championship meeting, Diss’ Deane Mayes won the Saloon Stock Car European Championship in dominant style.

Mayes finished over a lap clear in a race that took place just after a massive shower had saturated the track.

Great Yarmouth’s Michael Allard was second, followed by Diss’ David Aldous in third.

The first ever appearance of the Historic Stock Cars brought an entry of nearly 40 cars and, with a packed programme, they were all put out in each race, which resulted in a lot of damage in the first two races of Saturday.

John Healy was a rollover victim as soon as the green flag waved in heat one, but the race ran without caution and Gordon Coull took the first win.

Heat two saw Graham Francis roll on the back straight before being collected by a number of other cars, though Francis walked away from the incident unscathed.

After finishing second in the F2, Sandom won this race.