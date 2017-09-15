Links trio defend their title

Having won the Cambs & Hunts Mary Cole Rose Bowl for the first time in 39 years last year, The Links are now two from two after mounting a successful defence.

The Newmarket team, which was made up by Marcella Tuttle, Sarah Greenall and Edie Douglas, put together nett scores of 75, 73 and 74 respectively for a team score of 222 in the 18-hole strokeplay competition, held at St Ives Golf Course.

Saffron Walden and Gog Magog were equal on 231 and it took a countback to determine that Saffron Walden had claimed the runners-up trophy by virtue of the lowest individual nett score thanks to junior player Hettie Carter’s nett 71.

Other members of the team were Elaine Purcell (83) and Lynda Minton nett (77).

n Meanwhile, The Links’ Jane Monk and Karen Cook finished as runners-up at the Plate Final of the PING women’s fourball betterball tournament in Gainsborough.