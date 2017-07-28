Links suffer a final defeat

Newmarket Links Golf Club fell at the final stage of the Grace Norman Trophy, which was played at Ramsey Golf Club.

After overcoming Cromwell in the semi-finals, the Newmarket ladies just missed out on the trophy with a narrow defeat to last year’s beaten finalists Brampton Park.

In the top match against Cromwell, the Links’ Sarah Greenall and Lynn Lambert raced into an early lead and eventually ran out winners by 7 & 5.

Their second pairing of Jude Hole and Teresa Locke secured a 1 up victory, before Cromwell’s Debbie Jones and Josie Pilsworth won their match 2 & 1, providing a match result of 2-1 to the Newmarket side.

The final proved to be an evenly-contested match, though all three of Brampton pairings came through the 12th hole in the lead.

Links’ top duo of Greenall and Lambert gradually fought their way back against Lynda Hall and Kay Osborne, levelling the encounter at the 18th.

The Newmarket pair went on to hold their nerve to sink an important putt to clinch their match 1 up.

In the second match, Brampton Park’s Mo Poole and Karen Large continued to play steady golf against Hole and Locke to win their match 3 & 2.

The all important third game was all square heading down the 18th until the Links’ Edie Douglas and Karen Cook incurred a penalty shot after their tee shot landed in the water.

The Links recovered with a superb shot to the fringe of the green and chipped dead for a five, putting the pressure on their Brampton counterparts.

However, the combination of Fay Allison and Ann Norman kept their cool to secure the top prize for their team with a 1 up victory.