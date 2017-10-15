Links rally to win the title

The Men’s section of Newmarket Links Golf Club won the inaugural Cambridgeshire Inter Club Championship.

Having won a mini league and a semi-final, the team — captained by Tom Sharp — played Ely City in the final at Gog Magog Golf Club.

Links, who were made up of four pairs, made a promising start, with Ben Swanton and Phil Neal winning their match 2 up.

The unbeaten pair of Mark Canham and Nick Crozier maintained that good start with a 7 up victory.

One more win was required to secure the trophy, yet a play-off was looming with the final two matches losing with three holes to go. However, the third pair of Tom Sharp and Paddy McConville, having been two down with three holes to go, won the 16th and 17th holes — to be all square playing the last.

And an excellent pitch from Sharp and a four-foot putt from McConville was enough to wrap up the title.