Lead opens up for De Sousa at the top of Championship

Silvestre De Sousa rocketed beyond 50 winners in the Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Championship at the weekend.

The Newmarket-based jockey, who has a strike rate of 22 per cent, picked up six victories at Lingfield and Pontefract, moving him on to 36 in total.

Speaking about his recent form, the 2015 Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Champion said: “I’m really pleased with the amount of winners I’m riding at the moment.

“I always give each horse the best ride I can and that has been delivering the results on the track.

“The support I am getting from all the trainers is brilliant and I hope I can keep this up for the rest of the Stobart Flat Jockeys’ Championship.”

The Brazilian has a 20-race win lead over second-placed Ryan Moore.