Le Maire and Atherton on target as thirds claim bragging rights

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 5NW(S)

Newmarket IV 0

Newmarket III 2

Newmarket’s third team got the better of their fourth-team counterparts in Saturday’s inter-club derby.

There was very little to separate the two sides during the first half, which eventually ended without a goal.

However, the thirds dominated proceedings after the restart and they broke the deadlock through Brooke Le Maire.

And a second goal followed shortly after when Georgia Atherton scored following a short corner.

On Saturday, the thirds travel to face Bury St Edmunds IV (11am), while the fourths play host to Ely City III (10am).

n Newmarket Men’s I continued their winning start to the new campaign with a 6-3 triumph away at UEA II.

Nick Skelton was Newmarket’s major force in the match with a hat-trick, two of which came during the first half.

It was James Atkinson and Skelton that put Newmarket two goals to the good, only for UEA to draw level.

Nevertheless, the visitors regained the lead through Dawson, before Skelton deflected in his second goal of the contest.

The second half started with a third UEA goal, but Newmarket responded positively once again, with the outcome being made safe by Dawson and Skelton.

The firsts host I-ES III on Saturday (3pm).

n In Division 6NE(S) Newmarket Men’s III lost 3-2 at Ipswich IV.

Peter Booth and Henry Frost were on target for the thirds, who fielded a young side against their experienced opponents.

A trip to I-ES VI is next on the agenda on Saturday (1.30pm).