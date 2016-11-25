Late Bell try earns Newmarket a win away from home

EASTERN COUNTIES

GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Thurston 25

Newmarket 27

Newmarket came from behind to end their two-game losing streak at Thurston on Saturday.

The home side did the majority of the attacking during the early exchanges, yet it was Newmarket that took an 18th-minute lead when Matthew Dyer charged down the ball before storming over the line.

Tom Clifton successfully added the conversion, but within five minutes Thurston were level through a converted try of their own.

Both sides exchanged penalties, before Thurston took a 17-10 lead into the break with a second converted try.

Newmarket skipper Matthew Kent scored a try two minutes into the second half — converted by Clifton — as parity was restored.

A penalty put Thurston in front once again, only for Newmarket to wrestle back the advantage with Callum Laing touching down.

The topsy-turvy nature of proceedings continued in the closing stages with a Thurston try giving them a 25-22 lead, but Max Bell ensured the five points went to Newmarket when he dotted down.

“It was good to get back to winning ways even though we made hard work of it,” said head coach Dave Sayer.

“We’ve taken five points away from home not playing at our best, but we still need to work on a few things which show up every game.”

Newmarket are at home to Beccles on Saturday (2.30pm).

n Newmarket Under-13s overturned a 15-point half-time deficit to record a 35-25 victory over Shelford.

It was an encounter that started brightly for the young Newmarket team, who went in front when JP Price scored a try early on.

However, the remainder of the half was dominated by Shelford as Newmarket struggled to win possession in the scrum.

The visitors boasted a 20-5 lead at the interval, but it was a much improved Newmarket side that returned for the second half.

Full-back Josh Jones set the tone with a storming run and try, with Price weighing in with a field try.

Price capitalised on an error to register his hat-trick and draw Newmarket level, before Jones and Nicky Brown both ran in tries to put their team in the ascendancy.

There was still enough time left for Jones to match Price in racking up three tries.

n Newmarket Under-14s also overcame a Shelford side as they posted a 21-12 triumph on the road.

Shelford were the dominant force early on, but after weathering the storm, Newmarket went in front thanks to a well worked try from Gabe Jones, which he converted himself.

Soon after, a quick ball from Harry Cooper and good passing from the backs had Jones in again for a converted try and a 14-0 half-time lead.

Errors from Newmarket allowed Shelford to score a converted try at the start of the second half, but George Howard responded as he sprinted clear to touch down under the posts.

Jones added the conversion to take his personal points tally to 16, which rendered Shelford’s late try a consolation.