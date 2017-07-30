Lancaster and Garrett combine to win British Championship gold

Two King’s Ely students were crowned British champions at this year’s British Junior Rowing Championships.

Sixteen-year-old Holly Lancaster and Rebecca Garrett, 15, were among several King’s pupils who competed in the championships, held in Nottingham over July 14-16.

Lancaster and Garrett linked up with Olivia Morgan (Cambridge 99 Rowing Club) and Freya Dingwall (Isle of Ely Rowing Club) in the Women’s Under-16 Quad Scull.

They went on to dominate the event, winning the initial time trial and heat. And their successful day culminated in a 12-second victory over their nearest rivals in the A Final.

As well as that gold medal-winning performance, there were also a host of other impressive displays from those representing King’s Ely.

The weekend started with the Under-14 competition, where all rowers competed in a series of skill tests followed by a 500m side by side race.

Overall, King’s Ely student Georgia Chapman, 14, finished in seventh position.

Further strong showings came from Lancaster, who doubled up from her successful quad event to place fifth overall in the Women’s Under-16 Single Scull.

Alex Millard, 16, finished eighth in the Men’s Under-16 Single Scull and Lucy Whiteside, who teamed up with Charlotte Knapp (Rob Roy Boat Club), placed 12th in the Women’s Under-16 Double Scull event.

Head of Rowing at King’s Ely Senior, Mark Beer, said: “There are no shortcuts in rowing and these positive results are a by-product of the hard work, determination and effort put in by all involved.

“We were especially pleased to see Holly and Rebecca win the British Championships with two girls from local clubs.”