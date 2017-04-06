Ladies seal historic promotion with win against Long Sutton

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

NORTH WEST

Newmarket Ladies 3

Long Sutton Ladies 1

Newmarket Ladies won their decider against Long Sutton to gain promotion to Division One for the first time in their history.

With only a point required to secure promotion, in what was to be the team’s biggest game to date, the job was quite simple — avoid defeat.

To add pressure to the situation, if visitors Long Sutton won, it would be them who would overtake Newmarket into second place and go up.

Newmarket had lost the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier in the season and they were once again stunned by their opponents early on as they went ahead inside three minutes.

The ball was whipped into the centre of the D, only for the Long Sutton striker to latch on with the slightest of touches to put an unstoppable finish past goalkeeper Sue Bullimore.

Slowly but surely, Newmarket started to find their feet and they won a penalty flick through a short corner that was stopped on the line.

Captain Lydia Evans confidently flicked the ball into the side netting to make it 1-1.

Grace Evans then put the home side ahead, driving into space before firing into the bottom corner to put Newmarket 2-1 up.

And 14 minutes from time, Lydia Evans fizzed the ball to the right-hand post for Di Thomas to deflect into the roof of the net to secure the all-important win.

n Newmarket Ladies II bowed out of Division Three North West as a 4-0 defeat at Huntingdon in their final game saw them finish second from bottom and relegated.

n Newmarket Ladies III finished ninth in Division Four North West South after losing 9-0 at Cambridge South II.