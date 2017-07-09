King’s trio among the medals

Three King’s Ely Junior swimmers made a splash by winning medals at the Cambridgeshire ASA County Development Championships.

Ben Alderton, nine, Kendle Putter, 10, and Lucas Hilcenko, 10, all competed in the Championships held in Peterborough, which were held last month.

Alderton competed in the 200m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, winning gold in the former and achieving personal bests in both categories.

Putter took gold in the 100m butterfly — setting a new personal best in the process — and Hilcenko returned with bronze in the 200m breaststroke, as well as a personal best in the 50m freestyle.

Head of King’s Ely Juniors, Richard Whymark, said: “To see Ben, Lucas and Kendle compete so well was fantastic.

“The hours spent training and their eagerness to constantly improve their times paid off. We are very proud of their achievements.”