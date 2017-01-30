King’s pupil Millard wins top diving prize

King’s Ely School pupil Daniel Millard recently won the Novice Trophy at the annual Harley Winster Trophy Gala, which saw young divers from across Cambridgeshire competing at Parkside Pools in Cambridge.

The competition is held each year in memory of young Cambridge diver, Harley Winster.

Eleven-year-old Millard, who only took up the sport in January 2015, performed dives from the 1m and 3m spring boards, as well as the 5m platform board, gaining sufficient points to be presented with the trophy and gold medal by Harley’s mother, Jenny Winster.

The Head of King’s Ely Junior, Richard Whymark, commented: “Daniel has worked very hard since taking up the sport. He has shown great commitment in order to make such excellent progress.

“Daniel’s achievements demonstrate that determination and excellent coaching can take you far.”