King’s Ely trio book themselves a place at the National Champs

There was reason to celebrate for King’s Ely’s equestrian team after three of its riders qualified for the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) Championship Plate.

The school sent a total of four of its pupils to compete in the NSEA Show Jumping competition, which was hosted at the Forest Edge Arena in Swaffham, Norfolk, earlier this month.

Ellie Grimsey and Harriet Froud both competed as individuals in the 70cms class.

Both riders jumped double clears and while Froud just missed out, Grimsey was able to secure herself a place in the Championship Plate after coming third.

Grimsey also went on to compete in the 80cms class, but, despite jumping very well, was eventually unplaced.

Meanwhile, in the 1m class, a clear round saw Eleanor Fairey qualifying for the Championship Plate after being placed sixth.

And the success continued courtesy of Katie Cameron, who also qualified after finishing in third position in the 1m 10cms class.

Sue Cameron — the school’s equestrian team manager — said: “Our riders continue to be very competitive, which puts us in a strong position for the coming year.”

n There was some further good news for the school after their 90cms team was reinstated into the NSEA Championships.

The squad, which comprised of Adele Shaw, Ryan Shaw, Eleanor Fairey and Ellie Grimsey, had narrowly missed out on a place at last week’s qualifying event.

However, they have now been awarded second place after an error by the event organiser was rectified, meaning they will head for the Championships in Bedfordshire in December.