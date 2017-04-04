King’s Ely swimmers through to Nationals

Three King’s Ely Junior pupils have advanced through to the finals of a national swimming competition.

Thirteen-year-old George Goodfellow, Tabitha Lacey and Nia Baird (both 12) were part of the 12-strong team who represented their school at the Independent Association of Prep Schools Regional Gala in Cambridge last month.

All of the pupils’ times were passed on to the IAPS administrators, with the top 16 performers in the country subsequently invited to race in the National IAPS Finals.

That has resulted in Goodfellow (50m breaststroke), Lacey (25m butterfly) and Baird (50m backstroke) all claiming places in the finals later this year.

“Approximately 300 schools nationwide took part in the various IAPS regional events, so it really is a huge achievement for George, Nia and Tabitha to have qualified,” said King’s Ely Junior’s head of Physical Education David Boothroyd.