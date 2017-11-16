King’s Ely’s rowing and hockey duo accepted on to programme

Two King’s Ely sixth form students have been accepted for a renowned sporting excellence programme.

Holly Lancaster and Rebecca Daniel, both aged 16, have qualified for the Advanced Level Apprenticeship in Sporting Excellence (AASE) Programme in their respective sports.

Ely-based Lancaster, will undertake her Level 3 Diploma through British Rowing, while Daniel, from Gazeley, will complete her course through England Hockey.

The diploma is a sports qualification designed to meet the needs of young athletes who have the realistic potential to achieve excellence in their sport and who are seeking to perform at the highest level.

The AASE Programme provides athletes aged 16 to 19 with support and guidance, alongside an academic and sporting programme which requires them to improve their sporting performance as criteria for an assessment, in addition to completing sports specific academic coursework.

As part of their courses, Lancaster and Daniel will have the chance to attend national training camps and work alongside other aspiring athletes and national coaching staff.

Lancaster’s introduction to the course began at the GB Rowing Potential Camp, held in Nottingham during the half term break, while Daniel’s course will see her take part in national training camps at various times.

Daniel plays National League Hockey for Cambridge City alongside Helen Richardson-Walsh, Olympic gold medallist, and hit the headlines this year after being selected to play for England Under-16s.

Head of girls’ games at King’s Ely Senior, Chanre Bond, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved opportunity for Rebecca.

“She is a motivated athlete who works extremely hard both on and off the pitch.

“Taking part in this programme will further aid her hockey development and aspirations to continue to play at international level.”

Lancaster has had an impressive number of rowing successes recently, the highlight of which was in the summer when she and another King’s Ely rower, Rebecca Garrett, were crowned British Champions at the prestigious British Junior Rowing Championships 2017.

Head of rowing at King’s Ely Senior, Mark Beer, said: “The AASE Programme is sure to be a great building block for Holly in her rowing development.

“Holly has worked hard over the past 12 months both in the classroom and on the river, and deserves to have secured her place on this course with GB Rowing.”